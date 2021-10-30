LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.07, to imply a decrease of -2.72% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The LMFA share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -204.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $75.09M, with average of 2.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

After registering a -2.72% downside in the last session, LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.85 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -2.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.75%, and 48.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 81.19%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LM Funding America Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

LM Funding America Inc. insiders hold 13.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.67% of the shares at 15.74% float percentage. In total, 13.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 99643.0 shares (or 1.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 77588.0 shares, or about 1.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.33 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 47549.0 shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 25733.0, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.