LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) Down -36.91% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $134.59, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The LHCG share’s 52-week high remains $236.81, putting it -75.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $132.22. The company has a valuation of $4.36B, with average of 299.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LHC Group Inc. (LHCG), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LHCG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.71.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the last session, LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 149.02 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.57%, and -14.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $188.00, implying an increase of 28.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $149.00 and $225.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LHCG has been trading -67.17% off suggested target high and -10.71% from its likely low.

LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 4.90% this quarter before jumping 22.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $581.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $592.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $530.68 million and $532.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.70% before jumping 11.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.40% annually.

LHCG Dividends

LHC Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LHC Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LHC Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s Major holders

LHC Group Inc. insiders hold 4.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.26% of the shares at 97.59% float percentage. In total, 93.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 15.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $923.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.26 million shares, or about 10.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $622.59 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LHC Group Inc. (LHCG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 0.85 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.57 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 2.67% of the shares, all valued at about 161.87 million.