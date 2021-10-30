It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) At $5.69.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.69, to imply an increase of 3.83% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The EVLV share’s 52-week high remains $12.90, putting it -126.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.20. The company has a valuation of $849.80M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 459.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EVLV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

After registering a 3.83% upside in the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.87 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.40%, and -5.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.16%. Short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) saw shorts transact 2.71 million shares and set a 3.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 57.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EVLV has been trading -181.2% off suggested target high and -110.9% from its likely low.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.78 million.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders hold 28.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.56% of the shares at 56.63% float percentage. In total, 40.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2019, the company held over 5.09 million shares (or 6.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.98 million shares, or about 2.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2019, these shares were worth $0.93 million.

We also have Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2019, Managed Portfolio Series-Cove Street Capital Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.