Is Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) Expensive At $1.40? Check These Facts.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The FEDU share’s 52-week high remains $2.64, putting it -88.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $65.38M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 559.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Sell for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FEDU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4000 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.00%, and 47.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 29.63%. Short interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw shorts transact 35790.0 shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.46, implying an increase of 94.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.46 and $27.46 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FEDU has been trading -1861.43% off suggested target high and -1861.43% from its likely low.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

FEDU Dividends

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 18 and August 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 6.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s Major holders

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 2.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.54% of the shares at 2.61% float percentage. In total, 2.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Schroder Investment Management Group. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.82 million shares (or 3.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 5798.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3779.0