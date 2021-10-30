Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Has Fallen -41.8% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.23, to imply a decrease of -2.12% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The HNRG share’s 52-week high remains $4.58, putting it -41.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $98.55M, with average of 425.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.62 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.29%, and 9.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 119.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 19.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HNRG has been trading -23.84% off suggested target high and -23.84% from its likely low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -83.30% this quarter before jumping 106.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.7 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.13 million and $65.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.60% before jumping 7.90% in the following quarter.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hallador Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Hallador Energy Company insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.04% of the shares at 36.82% float percentage. In total, 32.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Verdad Advisers, LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 3.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.93 million shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.5 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 1.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 1.42 million.