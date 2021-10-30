GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.07, to imply a decrease of -3.58% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The GHG share’s 52-week high remains $16.50, putting it -104.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.55. The company has a valuation of $839.28M, with average of 183.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GHG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) trade information

After registering a -3.58% downside in the last session, GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.79 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -3.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.24%, and -1.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.78%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $104.51, implying an increase of 92.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $89.81 and $122.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GHG has been trading -1421.56% off suggested target high and -1012.89% from its likely low.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 63.60% this quarter before jumping 21.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 43.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $49.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.7 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.30% annually.

GHG Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 30 and December 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)’s Major holders

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.86% of the shares at 14.86% float percentage. In total, 14.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wells Fargo & Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 5.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 2.44 million shares, or about 3.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.03 million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 1.22 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 1.51% of the shares, all valued at about 13.35 million.