GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) Is Currently -6.32 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.31, to imply an increase of 22.92% or $4.72 in intraday trading. The GHRS share’s 52-week high remains $26.91, putting it -6.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.38. The company has a valuation of $1.28B, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 48.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for GH Research PLC (GHRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GHRS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) trade information

After registering a 22.92% upside in the last session, GH Research PLC (GHRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 26.85 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 22.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 74.55%, and 14.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.48%. Short interest in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) saw shorts transact 1.03 million shares and set a 12.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.33, implying an increase of 21.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GHRS has been trading -42.24% off suggested target high and -2.73% from its likely low.

GH Research PLC (GHRS) estimates and forecasts

GHRS Dividends

GH Research PLC has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GH Research PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s Major holders

GH Research PLC insiders hold 42.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.66% of the shares at 95.13% float percentage. In total, 54.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.28 million shares (or 18.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $201.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 2.98 million shares, or about 6.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $64.73 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GH Research PLC (GHRS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 5.85 million.