Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) On Friday – Up 62.84% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.17, to imply an increase of 2.14% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The GNK share’s 52-week high remains $22.00, putting it -28.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.38. The company has a valuation of $721.83M, with average of 651.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GNK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

After registering a 2.14% upside in the last session, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.82 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 2.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.11%, and -14.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 133.29%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.57, implying an increase of 35.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNK has been trading -74.72% off suggested target high and -10.66% from its likely low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares are 3.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,131.43% against -8.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4,233.30% this quarter before jumping 386.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $120.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $110.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.02 million and $95.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 128.20% before jumping 15.70% in the following quarter.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited insiders hold 7.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.49% of the shares at 50.18% float percentage. In total, 46.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Centerbridge Partners, L.P. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 10.21 million shares (or 24.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Strategic Value Partners, LLC with 8.17 million shares, or about 19.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $60.1 million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 5.82 million.