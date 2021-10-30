EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) Is Worth A Gamble At $2.81

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX:EMX)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The EMX share’s 52-week high remains $3.81, putting it -35.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.43. The company has a valuation of $294.80M, with average of 153.42K shares over the past 3 months.

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX:EMX) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside in the last session, EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.85 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 1.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.72%, and 9.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.50, implying an increase of 37.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EMX has been trading -60.14% off suggested target high and -60.14% from its likely low.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) estimates and forecasts

EMX Dividends

EMX Royalty Corporation has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EMX Royalty Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX:EMX)’s Major holders

EMX Royalty Corporation insiders hold 17.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.27% of the shares at 20.94% float percentage. In total, 17.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 3.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 1.74 million shares, or about 2.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $5.2 million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 1.43 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about 3.26 million.