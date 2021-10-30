E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Up Almost 10.62% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.50, to imply a decrease of -0.79% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ETWO share’s 52-week high remains $14.58, putting it -16.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.26. The company has a valuation of $3.83B, with average of 2.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ETWO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

After registering a -0.79% downside in the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.96 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.12%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.33, implying an increase of 12.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ETWO has been trading -28.0% off suggested target high and -4.0% from its likely low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $93.91 million.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. insiders hold 10.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.73% of the shares at 105.73% float percentage. In total, 94.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 44.68 million shares (or 23.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $445.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Elliott Investment Management L.P. with 25.17 million shares, or about 13.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $250.7 million.

We also have Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Baron Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5.5 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $54.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.67 million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about 26.59 million.