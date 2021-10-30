Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Dropped -1.50 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.50, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The DCT share’s 52-week high remains $59.40, putting it -88.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.15. The company has a valuation of $4.19B, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 681.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the last session, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.64 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.50%, and -28.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.25%. Short interest in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw shorts transact 3.72 million shares and set a 8.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.00, implying an increase of 38.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCT has been trading -96.83% off suggested target high and -36.51% from its likely low.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duck Creek Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares are -21.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -50.00% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $69.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.66 million.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. insiders hold 27.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.82% of the shares at 101.84% float percentage. In total, 73.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Accenture PLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 16.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $916.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 15.78 million shares, or about 11.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $686.59 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 8.69 million shares. This is just over 6.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $378.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 million, or 3.61% of the shares, all valued at about 214.9 million.