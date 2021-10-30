China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) Stock Falling -11.11% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.32, to imply a decrease of -5.31% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The COE share’s 52-week high remains $30.85, putting it -1229.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.92. The company has a valuation of $52.13M, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 746.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for China Online Education Group (COE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) trade information

After registering a -5.31% downside in the last session, China Online Education Group (COE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.17 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.53%, and -11.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.44%. Short interest in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 0.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.16, implying an increase of 96.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.16 and $58.16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COE has been trading -2406.9% off suggested target high and -2406.9% from its likely low.

China Online Education Group (COE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -240.90% this quarter before falling -104.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $90.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.12 million.

COE Dividends

China Online Education Group has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Online Education Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)’s Major holders

China Online Education Group insiders hold 2.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.86% of the shares at 92.84% float percentage. In total, 90.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International, Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.85 million shares (or 29.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC China Holding Ltd with 2.67 million shares, or about 20.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $20.9 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the China Online Education Group (COE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 20100.0 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15665.0, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 40885.0.