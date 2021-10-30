Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $104.49, to imply an increase of 1.93% or $1.98 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $106.93, putting it -2.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $31.21. The company has a valuation of $3.08B, with average of 389.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BOOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.89.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a 1.93% upside in the last session, Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.93 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.47%, and 17.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 140.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $122.00, implying an increase of 14.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $101.00 and $135.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOOT has been trading -29.2% off suggested target high and 3.34% from its likely low.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 345.00% this quarter before jumping 31.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $289.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $371.98 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.60% annually.

BOOT Dividends

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boot Barn Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.67% of the shares at 106.07% float percentage. In total, 105.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $372.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.31 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $194.07 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.97 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $174.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 4.11% of the shares, all valued at about 101.92 million.