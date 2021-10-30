Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) Stock?

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.83, to imply a decrease of -0.15% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SFT share’s 52-week high remains $11.49, putting it -68.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.16. The company has a valuation of $603.09M, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SFT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

After registering a -0.15% downside in the last session, Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.07 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.64%, and -1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.41%. Short interest in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw shorts transact 10.37 million shares and set a 4.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.18, implying an increase of 48.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFT has been trading -148.9% off suggested target high and -31.77% from its likely low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 18.80% this quarter before falling -571.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 200.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $162.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $161.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.91 million and $73.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 171.60% before jumping 120.60% in the following quarter.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Shift Technologies Inc. insiders hold 21.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.28% of the shares at 60.17% float percentage. In total, 47.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.46 million shares, or about 5.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.07 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3.86 million shares. This is just over 4.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 10.42 million.