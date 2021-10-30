Boom Or Bust: What Are Aurora Mobile Limited’s (NASDAQ:JG) Future Prospects?

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply a decrease of -1.34% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The JG share’s 52-week high remains $11.00, putting it -648.3% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $142.28M, with average of 424.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Aurora Mobile Limited (JG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -1.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.77%, and -11.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.62, implying an increase of 94.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26.19 and $29.06 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JG has been trading -1876.87% off suggested target high and -1681.63% from its likely low.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $13.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.61 million.

JG Dividends

Aurora Mobile Limited has its next earnings report out between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Mobile Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Aurora Mobile Limited insiders hold 1.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.37% of the shares at 19.65% float percentage. In total, 19.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.59 million shares (or 8.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with 6.54 million shares, or about 7.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.68 million.

We also have Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Direxion Fds-Direxion Work From Home ETF holds roughly 0.51 million shares. This is just over 0.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37203.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.