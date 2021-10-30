BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Up 47.19% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 33.24% – Here’s What You Need To Do

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.15, to imply an increase of 4.73% or $2.4 in intraday trading. The BLFS share’s 52-week high remains $60.67, putting it -14.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.07. The company has a valuation of $2.16B, with average of 450.13K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BLFS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

After registering a 4.73% upside in the last session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.23 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.60%, and 25.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.24%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.14, implying an increase of 14.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $60.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLFS has been trading -22.3% off suggested target high and -12.89% from its likely low.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 138.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $31.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.28 million and $14.73 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 180.30% before jumping 136.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 214.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLife Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

BioLife Solutions Inc. insiders hold 18.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.53% of the shares at 95.57% float percentage. In total, 77.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 7.44 million shares (or 22.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $296.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 1.34 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $53.3 million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.74 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 29.09 million.