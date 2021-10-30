Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE: BSBR) Slid -0.49% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.11, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The BSBR share’s 52-week high remains $9.06, putting it -48.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.16. The company has a valuation of $23.41B, with average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BSBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the last session, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.47 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.49%, and -6.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.41, implying an increase of 27.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.09 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSBR has been trading -80.03% off suggested target high and 0.33% from its likely low.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.26 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BSBR Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.70, with the share yield ticking at 11.46% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s Major holders

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 6.58% float percentage. In total, 6.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Banco Santander, S.A. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 520.22 million shares (or 13.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 3.99 million shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $32.74 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 3.64 million shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 24.07 million.