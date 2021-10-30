AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) On Friday – Up 11.78% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AQB share’s 52-week high remains $13.32, putting it -233.83% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.52. The company has a valuation of $290.55M, with average of 647.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AQB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.53%, and -1.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.33, implying an increase of 57.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AQB has been trading -275.94% off suggested target high and -50.38% from its likely low.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 22.20% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,837.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $680k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.47 million.

AQB Dividends

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.31% of the shares at 57.02% float percentage. In total, 56.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Third Security, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 18.22 million shares (or 25.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 6.84 million shares, or about 9.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $36.64 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 6.84 million shares. This is just over 9.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 9.73 million.