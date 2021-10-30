Apria Inc. At $37.43: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.43, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The APR share’s 52-week high remains $40.00, putting it -6.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.07. The company has a valuation of $1.30B, with average of 351.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Apria Inc. (APR), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.47.

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Apria Inc. (APR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.96 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.64%, and 0.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 60.23%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.75, implying a decrease of -7.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APR has been trading 1.15% off suggested target high and 17.18% from its likely low.

Apria Inc. (APR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $285.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $291.02 million.

APR Dividends

Apria Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Apria Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Apria Inc. (NASDAQ:APR)’s Major holders

Apria Inc. insiders hold 2.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.93% of the shares at 102.98% float percentage. In total, 99.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.04 million shares (or 54.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $533.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 2.71 million shares, or about 7.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $75.78 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apria Inc. (APR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.05 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 31.39 million.