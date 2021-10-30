Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Friday – The Stock Is Down -91.99% Since The Lows, What Comes Next? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Friday – The Stock ...

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) Friday – The Stock Is Down -91.99% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $169.34, to imply a decrease of -0.95% or -$1.62 in intraday trading. The AMED share’s 52-week high remains $325.12, putting it -91.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $137.82. The company has a valuation of $5.45B, with average of 419.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Amedisys Inc. (AMED), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AMED a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.36.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) trade information

After registering a -0.95% downside in the last session, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 172.98 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.02%, and 13.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $209.00, implying an increase of 18.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $150.00 and $265.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMED has been trading -56.49% off suggested target high and 11.42% from its likely low.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -39.30% this quarter before falling -2.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $566.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $585.2 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 128.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.29% annually.

AMED Dividends

Amedisys Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amedisys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s Major holders

Amedisys Inc. insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.54% of the shares at 91.89% float percentage. In total, 90.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.93 million shares (or 12.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $963.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.14 million shares, or about 9.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $769.18 million.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amedisys Inc. (AMED) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.92 million shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $225.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.87 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 160.43 million.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

Biotech is an interesting industry that gives opportunities to make gains now and then. Stocks Telegraph brings you the best biotech stocks ready to explode in November, or you can say those are top stocks to invest in November. Biotech stocks are always exciting to watch, considering the market circumstances. Investing in stock always comes with risk. Therefore, the team at stocks telegraph does all the research and brings you the top stocks to invest in. Biotech is the future, and the industry is growing. However, it will take time to get mature if we talk about the market. The industry is still in the early stages of growth, and we all know that investing in biotech stocks isn't for the faint of heart. Nonetheless, there are some biotech's who have performed exceptionally well in recent times. Stocks Telegraph brings you an interesting update on the best biotech stocks to invest in November 2021 with upside potential and outlook. We've selected five biotech stocks. These five stocks include Johnson & Johnson, Sesen Bio, Alkermes, Blueprint Medicines, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals. You can know more about those top biotech stocks in this video. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:18 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock) 3:30 - Sesen Bio (SESN Stock) 5:13 - Alkermes (ALKS Stock) 7:42 - Blueprint Medicines (BPMC Stock) 9:38 - Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson & Johnson: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Sesen Bio: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SESN/ Alkermes: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALKS/ Blueprint Medicines: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BPMC/ Mirum Pharmaceuticals: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MIRM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Biotech, #Stocks, #Investing
Best Biotech Stocks Ready To Explode In November | Top Stocks To Invest In November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_VLuuvzT4c5k
Investing in lithium is becoming increasingly popular. There are exciting lithium stocks with huge upside as the market is beginning to expand. This is the right time to invest in green energy stocks. We have gathered the five best lithium stocks that can grow 10X After 2021. The U.S. government has indicated the industry to produce 80% of power via renewable energy by 2030. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 70% of the total lithium production in the world is geared towards batteries. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five green energy stocks to invest in in 2021. Over the past few years, the need for environment-friendly sources of energy has become a requisite. The increasing demand for lithium will create a massive upside for lithium stocks going forward. Therefore, this is the right time to invest in lithium stocks. Investing in stocks is always tricky. That is why the stocks telegraph team has done detailed research and picked the top five stocks in the lithium sector for investing. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:24 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB Stock) 3:24 - Sociedad Química (SQM Stock) 5:28 - Piedmont Lithium (PLL Stock) 7:14 - Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock) 9:340 - FMC Corporation (FMC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #RenewableEnergyStocks, #Investing
Five Best Lithium Stocks That Can Grow 10X After 2021 | Green Energy Stocks To Invest in 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5f7ZRMwnDSc
2021 is the year when the world is recovering from the pandemic. Everything is coming to normal, and even we have adopted new normals. With everything back to normal, we have seen high demands of some industrial products, and semiconductors are one of them. Therefore, we brought you the five top semiconductor stocks to buy. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five stocks to your portfolio before 2021 ends. Semiconductor stocks are an exciting segment in the market with solid growth prospects. The microchip industry has faced sudden growth amid the pandemic. In the short run, semiconductor companies are also at the forefront of technological advancement in the future. We can see how semiconductors are influencing different industries. Therefore, the top semiconductor stocks are what an investor might be interested in now. Investing in stocks always comes with a risk, but there is always a huge return with risk. Therefore, we have carefully compiled top semiconductor stocks to Invest in before the end of 2021. The greater demand for semiconductor chips means larger markets for the semiconductor industry. The microchip stocks seem to be building even amidst the current shortages. This might be the perfect time to enter into chip stocks looking towards long-term investments. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:11 - Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM Stock) 3:13 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) 5:17 - Analog Devices (ADI Stock) 7:24 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 9:10 - FormFactor  (FORM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Taiwan Semiconductor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSM/ Advanced Micro Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ Analog Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADI/ QUALCOMM: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ FormFactor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FORM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Semiconductor, # Stock, #Investing
Top Five stocks to add in your portfolio before 2021 ends | Top Semiconductor stocks To Buy
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_CsQ9qw8O-IQ
Load More... Subscribe
Related Videos
Biotech is an interesting industry that gives opportunities to make gains now and then. Stocks Telegraph brings you the best biotech stocks ready to explode in November, or you can say those are top stocks to invest in November. Biotech stocks are always exciting to watch, considering the market circumstances. Investing in stock always comes with risk. Therefore, the team at stocks telegraph does all the research and brings you the top stocks to invest in. Biotech is the future, and the industry is growing. However, it will take time to get mature if we talk about the market. The industry is still in the early stages of growth, and we all know that investing in biotech stocks isn't for the faint of heart. Nonetheless, there are some biotech's who have performed exceptionally well in recent times. Stocks Telegraph brings you an interesting update on the best biotech stocks to invest in November 2021 with upside potential and outlook. We've selected five biotech stocks. These five stocks include Johnson & Johnson, Sesen Bio, Alkermes, Blueprint Medicines, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals. You can know more about those top biotech stocks in this video. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:18 - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ Stock) 3:30 - Sesen Bio (SESN Stock) 5:13 - Alkermes (ALKS Stock) 7:42 - Blueprint Medicines (BPMC Stock) 9:38 - Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Johnson & Johnson: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/JNJ/ Sesen Bio: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SESN/ Alkermes: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ALKS/ Blueprint Medicines: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BPMC/ Mirum Pharmaceuticals: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MIRM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Biotech, #Stocks, #Investing
Best Biotech Stocks Ready To Explode In November | Top Stocks To Invest In November
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_VLuuvzT4c5k
Investing in lithium is becoming increasingly popular. There are exciting lithium stocks with huge upside as the market is beginning to expand. This is the right time to invest in green energy stocks. We have gathered the five best lithium stocks that can grow 10X After 2021. The U.S. government has indicated the industry to produce 80% of power via renewable energy by 2030. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 70% of the total lithium production in the world is geared towards batteries. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five green energy stocks to invest in in 2021. Over the past few years, the need for environment-friendly sources of energy has become a requisite. The increasing demand for lithium will create a massive upside for lithium stocks going forward. Therefore, this is the right time to invest in lithium stocks. Investing in stocks is always tricky. That is why the stocks telegraph team has done detailed research and picked the top five stocks in the lithium sector for investing. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:24 - Albemarle Corporation (ALB Stock) 3:24 - Sociedad Química (SQM Stock) 5:28 - Piedmont Lithium (PLL Stock) 7:14 - Livent Corporation (LTHM Stock) 9:340 - FMC Corporation (FMC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer: The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #LithiumStocks, #RenewableEnergyStocks, #Investing
Five Best Lithium Stocks That Can Grow 10X After 2021 | Green Energy Stocks To Invest in 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_5f7ZRMwnDSc
2021 is the year when the world is recovering from the pandemic. Everything is coming to normal, and even we have adopted new normals. With everything back to normal, we have seen high demands of some industrial products, and semiconductors are one of them. Therefore, we brought you the five top semiconductor stocks to buy. In this video, the stocks telegraph team brought you the top five stocks to your portfolio before 2021 ends. Semiconductor stocks are an exciting segment in the market with solid growth prospects. The microchip industry has faced sudden growth amid the pandemic. In the short run, semiconductor companies are also at the forefront of technological advancement in the future. We can see how semiconductors are influencing different industries. Therefore, the top semiconductor stocks are what an investor might be interested in now. Investing in stocks always comes with a risk, but there is always a huge return with risk. Therefore, we have carefully compiled top semiconductor stocks to Invest in before the end of 2021. The greater demand for semiconductor chips means larger markets for the semiconductor industry. The microchip stocks seem to be building even amidst the current shortages. This might be the perfect time to enter into chip stocks looking towards long-term investments. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:11 - Taiwan Semiconductor  (TSM Stock) 3:13 - Advanced Micro Devices (AMD Stock) 5:17 - Analog Devices (ADI Stock) 7:24 - QUALCOMM (QCOM Stock) 9:10 - FormFactor  (FORM Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Taiwan Semiconductor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TSM/ Advanced Micro Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMD/ Analog Devices: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADI/ QUALCOMM: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/QCOM/ FormFactor: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FORM/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Semiconductor, # Stock, #Investing
Top Five stocks to add in your portfolio before 2021 ends | Top Semiconductor stocks To Buy
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_CsQ9qw8O-IQ
Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm. Therefore in this video, we have compiled the five best crypto stocks to Buy now with long-term growth for those who feel unsafe investing in digital coins. Bitcoin and other Altcoins are always risky investments, and Crypto stocks are best for those who are ambiguous about crypto coins. Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. There are not many crypto stocks that you can find with long-term upside. The team at stocks telegraph has chosen five cryptocurrency stocks to provide you with the right metrics, fundamentals, and developments to look for in crypto stocks. The cryptocurrency stocks to invest in 2021 we have mentioned in this video are exciting as we advance. The crypto industry is getting more exposure, and the regulatory environment is also better than a few years ago. According to ‘The Wall Street Journal,’ the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies in the U.S. economy. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:21 - Coinbase (COIN Stock) 3:21 - Riot Blockchain (RIOT Stock) 5:51 - Marathon Patent Group (MARA Stock) 8:11 - CME Group (CME Stock) 10:24 - PayPal (PYPL Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Coinbase: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COIN/ Riot Blockchain: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RIOT/ Marathon Patent Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MARA/ CME Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CME/ PayPal: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PYPL/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #CryptoStocks, #Bitcoin, #Investing
Five Best Crypto Stocks To Buy Now With Long-Term Growth | Cryptocurrency Stocks To Invest In 2021
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_70sX26beFgI
There are some attractive stocks under $10 to buy in 2021. We bring you some of the best stocks to buy under $10 in 2021 with high returns in the coming years. Investing in stocks under $10 is the best way to start your journey in the stock market. Therefore, stocks telegraph brings you the top five stocks to invest under $10 with huge returns. There's risk involved in any investment, and investing in small prices stocks is risky. However, if you accept the risks of buying out-of-favor assets, there are winners to be found if you are careful. We have compiled the best stocks under $10. You don't need to break your bank account to buy these stocks. In this video, we have mainly focused on stocks driven by technological advancement. Investors are always keen to know more about the perfect stocks. Therefore, we bring you the five best stocks under $10 that hold high near-term potential. ____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:00- Zix Corporation (ZIXI Stock) 3:01- BIT Mining (BTCM Stock) 5:25- Energy Transfer (ET Stock) 7:52- DatChat Inc (DATS Stock) 9:58- Autoscope Technologies (AATC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zix Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZIXI/ BIT Mining: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BTCM/ Energy Transfer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ET/ DatChat Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DATS/ Autoscope Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AATC/ ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StockUnder$10, #Investing, #Stocks
Best Stocks To Buy Under $10 in 2021 | Top Five Stocks To Invest Under $10 With Huge Returns
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_C-2YlCSdD-s
E-commerce is the future, and we have many companies in the sector with tremendous upside in the long term. So, we bring you 3 best E-commerce stocks to buy In 2021 with long-term growth. These are exciting times, and investors have the opportunity to analyze the best e-commerce stocks and hold them for an extended period. Therefore, Stocks Telegraph brings you the top E-commerce stocks to invest in. In this video, we have discussed the best E-commerce stocks to buy now for the long term. E-commerce stocks are considered a good investment. Therefore, it opens up a vital opportunity for investors to know more about E-commerce stocks. Many of you might think that the growth of the e-commerce industry might decelerate once the pandemic slows down. But that is not the case, the e-business has already proven its worth before the pandemic, and it will only grow with more competition in the market. _____________________________________________________________ ▬ Contents of the video ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25- Alibaba Group (BABA Stock) 4:03- Etsy Inc (ETSY Stock) 6:57- eBay (EBAY Stock) ______________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Alibaba Group: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BABA/ Etsy Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ETSY/ eBay Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EBAY/ ______________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this website, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Ecommerce, #Investing, #Stocks
3 Best E-Commerce Stocks To Buy In 2021| Top E-Commerce Stocks To Invest In
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_rpxxK8UiJms
Load More... Subscribe
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam