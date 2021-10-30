After The Stock Rose 10.23% Over The Week, Is Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTX) Still A Buy?

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.33, to imply an increase of 5.76% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The IMTX share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -28.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.58. The company has a valuation of $928.30M, with average of 126.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Immatics N.V. (IMTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IMTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX) trade information

After registering a 5.76% upside in the last session, Immatics N.V. (IMTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.44 this Friday, 10/29/21, jumping 5.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.23%, and 10.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 32.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.82, implying an increase of 31.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.21 and $25.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMTX has been trading -77.6% off suggested target high and -13.12% from its likely low.

Immatics N.V. (IMTX) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 89.40% this quarter before jumping 40.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $12.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.5 million and $11.55 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.30% before jumping 9.30% in the following quarter.

IMTX Dividends

Immatics N.V. has its next earnings report out on March 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immatics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s Major holders

Immatics N.V. insiders hold 40.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.31% of the shares at 69.59% float percentage. In total, 41.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.99 million shares (or 6.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 2.5 million shares, or about 3.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $28.02 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immatics N.V. (IMTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 3.62 million.