After Jumping 9.88% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT)?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.67, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NEXT share’s 52-week high remains $6.13, putting it -67.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.65. The company has a valuation of $451.26M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 521.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.03 this Friday, 10/29/21, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.88%, and 32.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.60%. Short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw shorts transact 1.89 million shares and set a 4.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying an increase of 30.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEXT has been trading -145.23% off suggested target high and 45.5% from its likely low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextDecade Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares are 66.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against -10.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -228.60% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 45.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextDecade Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders hold 2.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.80% of the shares at 83.89% float percentage. In total, 81.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.34 million shares (or 44.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Valinor Management, LLC with 19.55 million shares, or about 15.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $80.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.64 million shares. This is just over 1.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 3.55 million.