Why Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.26, to imply an increase of 5.83% or $0.51 in intraday trading. The ONDS share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -72.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.69. The company has a valuation of $400.59M, with average of 578.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ONDS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

After registering a 5.83% upside in the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.00 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 5.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.54%, and 2.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 31.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONDS has been trading -61.99% off suggested target high and -29.59% from its likely low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ondas Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares are 15.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.39% against 4.70%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 124.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $910k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.7 million.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Ondas Holdings Inc. insiders hold 28.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.62% of the shares at 12.01% float percentage. In total, 8.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Herald Investment Management Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 0.38 million shares, or about 1.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Opportunistic Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.26 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.5 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about 1.84 million.