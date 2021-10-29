Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) Has Gained 577.16% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s traded shares stood at 5.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.82, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The VTNR share’s 52-week high remains $14.32, putting it -197.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 91.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $306.84M, with average of 1.91 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VTNR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the last session, Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.53 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 3.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.68%, and -4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 577.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.50, implying an increase of 75.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTNR has been trading -418.67% off suggested target high and -190.46% from its likely low.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vertex Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares are 254.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 73.53% against -0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.00% this quarter before jumping 115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $54.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.38 million and $40.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.00% before jumping 35.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -142.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

VTNR Dividends

Vertex Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vertex Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s Major holders

Vertex Energy Inc. insiders hold 29.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.90% of the shares at 23.94% float percentage. In total, 16.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.52 million shares (or 4.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tensile Capital Management, LP with 1.5 million shares, or about 2.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.12 million.

We also have Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 1.64 million.