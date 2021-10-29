Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) Is Up 33.83% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s traded shares stood at 60.92 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.11, to imply an increase of 34.49% or $2.08 in intraday trading. The TRIT share’s 52-week high remains $15.45, putting it -90.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.68. The company has a valuation of $674.72M, with average of 257.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Triterras Inc. (TRIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TRIT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

After registering a 34.49% upside in the last session, Triterras Inc. (TRIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.51 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 34.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.83%, and 34.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.00, implying an increase of 9.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRIT has been trading -10.97% off suggested target high and -10.97% from its likely low.

Triterras Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.65 million.

TRIT Dividends

Triterras Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Triterras Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Triterras Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s Major holders

Triterras Inc. insiders hold 62.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.66% of the shares at 28.11% float percentage. In total, 10.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.0 million shares (or 1.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 0.84 million shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.07 million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Triterras Inc. (TRIT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 50350.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.