Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Slid -7.47% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.44, to imply a decrease of -1.49% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The TCOM share’s 52-week high remains $45.19, putting it -58.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.61. The company has a valuation of $18.74B, with average of 4.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TCOM a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 20 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

After registering a -1.49% downside in the latest session, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.70 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -1.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.47%, and -2.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.41%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $236.09, implying an increase of 87.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $180.97 and $290.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCOM has been trading -922.82% off suggested target high and -536.32% from its likely low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trip.com Group Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are -26.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.52% against 27.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 120.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $877.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.11 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $479.44 million and $798.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 83.00% before jumping 38.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -149.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.50% annually.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited has its next earnings report out between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trip.com Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders hold 3.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.53% of the shares at 73.41% float percentage. In total, 70.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.3 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 45.18 million shares, or about 7.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.6 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 14.58 million shares. This is just over 2.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $516.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.98 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 247.38 million.