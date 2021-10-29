Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) Is Worth Considering At $10.50

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 11.08 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.50, to imply an increase of 1.94% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $67.00, putting it -538.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.25. The company has a valuation of $5.08B, with an average of 29.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tilray Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 14 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 1.94% upside in the last session, Tilray Inc. (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.53 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 1.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.17%, and -5.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.12%. Short interest in Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 36.9 million shares and set a 1.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.10, implying an increase of 25.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading -119.05% off suggested target high and 4.76% from its likely low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tilray Inc. (TLRY) shares are -42.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.48% against 17.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before falling -200.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $178.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $195.2 million.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Inc. insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.49% of the shares at 13.10% float percentage. In total, 12.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 1.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 6.73 million shares, or about 1.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $121.73 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 8.38 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 21.21 million.