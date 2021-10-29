This Is A Time To Build A Position In Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.98, to imply an increase of 1.65% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The JWN share’s 52-week high remains $46.45, putting it -60.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.88. The company has a valuation of $4.51B, with an average of 2.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give JWN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.52.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

After registering a 1.65% upside in the latest session, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.79 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.63%, and -1.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.65%. Short interest in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw shorts transact 20.85 million shares and set a 2.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.88, implying an increase of 14.46% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JWN has been trading -65.63% off suggested target high and 58.59% from its likely low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordstrom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are -22.27% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 132.80% against 37.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 52.90% this quarter before jumping 414.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $3.55 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.1 billion and $3.65 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.60% before jumping 20.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -238.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 22 and November 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordstrom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s Major holders

Nordstrom Inc. insiders hold 29.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.92% of the shares at 87.93% float percentage. In total, 61.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.27 million shares (or 7.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $448.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.09 million shares, or about 6.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $368.83 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.15 million shares. This is just over 1.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $115.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 1.87% of the shares, all valued at about 98.6 million.