Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Gain Of 59.65% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 49.28% – What Should You Do Now?

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.93, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The SSYS share’s 52-week high remains $56.95, putting it -84.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.48. The company has a valuation of $2.14B, with average of 969.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SSYS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.00 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.67%, and 43.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.86, implying a decrease of -7.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSYS has been trading -35.79% off suggested target high and 35.34% from its likely low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Stratasys Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are 38.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.00% against -19.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -20.00% this quarter before falling -123.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $150.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.79 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.89 million and $142.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.30% before jumping 10.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 28.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 33.00% annually.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Stratasys Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Stratasys Ltd. insiders hold 2.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.51% of the shares at 75.04% float percentage. In total, 73.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.87 million shares (or 15.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $229.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. with 4.68 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $120.98 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.88 million shares. This is just over 6.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.28 million, or 4.03% of the shares, all valued at about 45.03 million.