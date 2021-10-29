Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Has Decreased By 29.36 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.17, to imply a decrease of -2.54% or -$0.37 in intraday trading. The SBSW share’s 52-week high remains $20.68, putting it -45.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.48. The company has a valuation of $10.44B, with an average of 2.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBSW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.61.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

After registering a -2.54% downside in the latest session, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.56 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -2.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.97%, and 20.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.50%. Short interest in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) saw shorts transact 7.52 million shares and set a 3.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.57, implying an increase of 27.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.58 and $29.86 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SBSW has been trading -110.73% off suggested target high and 4.16% from its likely low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sibanye Stillwater Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares are -22.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.16% against 15.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 52.50% compared to the previous financial year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 1.67, with the share yield ticking at 11.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Sibanye Stillwater Limited insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.66% of the shares at 9.68% float percentage. In total, 9.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AQR Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.37 million shares (or 0.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $106.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Condire Management, LP with 4.92 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $82.39 million.

We also have Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund and Sprott Gold Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund holds roughly 2.29 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.25 million, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about 37.64 million.