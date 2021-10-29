Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Up 58.0% From 52-Week Low; YTD Jumps 52.54% – Here’s What To Do Now

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares stood at 2.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.62, to imply a decrease of -2.04% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The SLB share’s 52-week high remains $36.87, putting it -13.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.70. The company has a valuation of $47.10B, with average of 10.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Schlumberger Limited (SLB), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLB a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

After registering a -2.04% downside in the latest session, Schlumberger Limited (SLB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.99 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -2.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.92%, and 9.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 52.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.91, implying an increase of 16.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLB has been trading -47.15% off suggested target high and 23.36% from its likely low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Schlumberger Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares are 23.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 86.76% against 25.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $5.24 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.11 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -46.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 53.90% annually.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited has its next earnings report out between January 20 and January 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Schlumberger Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.50, with the share yield ticking at 1.50% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

Schlumberger Limited insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.95% of the shares at 79.04% float percentage. In total, 78.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 120.05 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.84 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 95.96 million shares, or about 6.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $3.07 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 39.93 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 39.5 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 1.26 billion.