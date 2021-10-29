Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Is Worth Considering At $6.24

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s traded shares stood at 7.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.24, to imply an increase of 21.87% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The RVI share’s 52-week high remains $5.37, putting it 13.94% up since that peak but still an impressive 65.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.14. The company has a valuation of $108.75M, with average of 868.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Retail Value Inc. (RVI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) trade information

After registering a 21.87% upside in the latest session, Retail Value Inc. (RVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.54 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 21.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.18%, and 3.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 77.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RVI has been trading -348.72% off suggested target high and -348.72% from its likely low.

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.10% compared to the previous financial year.

RVI Dividends

Retail Value Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Retail Value Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.16, with the share yield ticking at 22.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)’s Major holders

Retail Value Inc. insiders hold 18.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.97% of the shares at 85.47% float percentage. In total, 69.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $30.78 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Retail Value Inc. (RVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 0.81 million shares. This is just over 3.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 7.66 million.