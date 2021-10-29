Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s traded shares stood at 2.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply an increase of 22.38% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The PHCF share’s 52-week high remains $9.10, putting it -420.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.42. The company has a valuation of $22.30M, with an average of 2.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 364.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

After registering a 22.38% upside in the last session, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.1500 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 22.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.79%, and -25.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.85%. Short interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) saw shorts transact 5130.0 shares and set a 0.1 days time to cover.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

PHCF Dividends

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on October 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. insiders hold 67.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.69% of the shares at 2.11% float percentage. In total, 0.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37300.0 shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 17598.0 shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $89397.0.

Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 11943.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49682.0