Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Up 280.16% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s traded shares stood at 56.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.79, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The PHUN share’s 52-week high remains $24.04, putting it -401.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 87.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $63.75M, with average of 21.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Phunware Inc. (PHUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PHUN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

After registering a 0.21% upside in the last session, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.04 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 213.07%, and 406.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 280.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.48, implying a decrease of -93.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.65 and $4.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHUN has been trading 6.05% off suggested target high and 65.55% from its likely low.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phunware Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares are 201.26% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.00% against -0.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.20% this quarter before jumping 58.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.77 million and $2.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -18.10% before jumping 43.20% in the following quarter.

PHUN Dividends

Phunware Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phunware Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders

Phunware Inc. insiders hold 8.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.43% of the shares at 22.33% float percentage. In total, 20.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 3.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.06 million shares, or about 1.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.48 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 1.37 million.