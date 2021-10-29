Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Stock Gained 1.73% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)â€™s traded shares stood at 15.08 million during the latest session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.76. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $10.13, to imply a decrease of -4.07% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The PBR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -22.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.15. The company has a valuation of $68.58B, with average of 28.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

After registering a -4.07% downside in the latest session, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.74 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -4.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.07%, and 1.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.04, implying an increase of 22.32% to the stockâ€™s recent value. The extremes give us $10.80 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBR has been trading -57.95% off suggested target high and -6.61% from its likely low.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 1,325.00% this quarter before jumping 3.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $22.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.63 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.15 billion and $13.89 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 70.00% before jumping 62.90% in the following quarter.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a forward dividend ratio of 0.62, with the share yield ticking at 5.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)â€™s Major holders

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.33% of the shares at 20.33% float percentage. In total, 20.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by GQG Partners LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 138.95 million shares (or 3.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 95.77 million shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $990.27 million.

We also have New World Fund, Inc. and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, New World Fund, Inc. holds roughly 32.32 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $334.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.53 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 325.78 million.