Now Is The Time To Build A Position In A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s traded shares stood at 2.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.54, to imply an increase of 26.64% or $3.69 in intraday trading. The ATEN share’s 52-week high remains $15.02, putting it 14.37% up since that peak but still an impressive 61.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.68. The company has a valuation of $1.08B, with average of 530.81K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATEN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) trade information

After registering a 26.64% upside in the latest session, A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.41 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 26.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.44%, and 3.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.33, implying a decrease of -7.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATEN has been trading 3.08% off suggested target high and 8.78% from its likely low.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing A10 Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares are 59.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $66.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62.66 million and $54.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 7.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 195.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

ATEN Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. A10 Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)’s Major holders

A10 Networks Inc. insiders hold 5.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.41% of the shares at 92.28% float percentage. In total, 87.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Summit Partners, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.56 million shares (or 12.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.69 million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $86.6 million.

We also have First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds roughly 2.17 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 27.79 million.