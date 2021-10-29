Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Have Gained 296.91% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.30, to imply an increase of 18.21% or $4.36 in intraday trading. The HUDI share’s 52-week high remains $28.00, putting it 1.06% up since that peak but still an impressive 90.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.83. The company has a valuation of $385.45M, with average of 309.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

After registering a 18.21% upside in the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 28.50 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 18.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 99.44%, and 561.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 296.91%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 76.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.23% of the shares at 0.98% float percentage. In total, 0.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 25966.0 shares (or 0.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2393.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $11606.0.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1902.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8863.0