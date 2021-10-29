Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) Thursday – Up 43.95% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s traded shares stood at 5.62 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.88, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The FSR share’s 52-week high remains $31.96, putting it -101.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.90. The company has a valuation of $4.85B, with average of 8.76 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Fisker Inc. (FSR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give FSR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside in the latest session, Fisker Inc. (FSR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.85 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.74%, and 7.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.22, implying an increase of 28.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FSR has been trading -151.89% off suggested target high and 37.03% from its likely low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fisker Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares are 20.27% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -157.50% against 13.30%.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fisker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Fisker Inc. insiders hold 3.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.06% of the shares at 45.51% float percentage. In total, 44.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.51 million shares (or 8.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Moore Capital Management, LP with 11.15 million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $215.06 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fisker Inc. (FSR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.14 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.69 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 54.1 million.