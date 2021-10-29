Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Recovered 17.27% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -17.08% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s traded shares stood at 2.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.12, to imply an increase of 2.02% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The CANO share’s 52-week high remains $17.43, putting it -56.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.20. The company has a valuation of $5.44B, with average of 3.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cano Health Inc. (CANO), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CANO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO) trade information

After registering a 2.02% upside in the last session, Cano Health Inc. (CANO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.15 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.25%, and -13.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.08%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.86, implying an increase of 37.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANO has been trading -97.84% off suggested target high and 1.08% from its likely low.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $435.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $468.12 million.

CANO Dividends

Cano Health Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cano Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s Major holders

Cano Health Inc. insiders hold 2.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.01% of the shares at 43.28% float percentage. In total, 42.01% institutions holds shares in the company.