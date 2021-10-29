Boom Or Bust: Where Is TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Stock Headed Next?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $50.33, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The TTE share’s 52-week high remains $52.56, putting it -4.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.65. The company has a valuation of $134.90B, with average of 2.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TotalEnergies SE (TTE), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TTE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.43.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the latest session, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.48 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.65%, and 6.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.07%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.07, implying an increase of 16.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $50.21 and $73.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTE has been trading -45.04% off suggested target high and 0.24% from its likely low.

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TotalEnergies SE share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares are 14.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 320.28% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 393.10% this quarter before jumping 276.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $46.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $50.91 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $33.14 billion and $37.94 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.30% before jumping 34.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -27.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -169.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.00% annually.

TTE Dividends

TotalEnergies SE has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TotalEnergies SE has a forward dividend ratio of 3.14, with the share yield ticking at 6.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)’s Major holders

TotalEnergies SE insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.70% of the shares at 5.70% float percentage. In total, 5.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fisher Asset Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23.94 million shares (or 0.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 17.22 million shares, or about 0.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $779.46 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TotalEnergies SE (TTE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds roughly 12.19 million shares. This is just over 0.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $584.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.73 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 485.56 million.