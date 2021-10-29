Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) -237.31% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.91, to imply an increase of 6.96% or $0.71 in intraday trading. The FUV share’s 52-week high remains $36.80, putting it -237.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.10. The company has a valuation of $428.00M, with average of 892.50K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Arcimoto Inc. (FUV), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FUV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

After registering a 6.96% upside in the last session, Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.26 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 6.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.30%, and -3.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.54%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 19.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUV has been trading -74.15% off suggested target high and 26.67% from its likely low.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arcimoto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares are 5.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.81% against 26.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 259.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $684k and $607k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 183.60% before jumping 521.10% in the following quarter.

FUV Dividends

Arcimoto Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Arcimoto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Arcimoto Inc. insiders hold 24.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.42% of the shares at 32.45% float percentage. In total, 24.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 6.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.09 million shares, or about 3.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $14.39 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.08 million shares. This is just over 5.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.64 million, or 1.80% of the shares, all valued at about 8.53 million.