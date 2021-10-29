Analysts Say Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Can Reach $12.60 In 12 Months

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.49, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SMFG share’s 52-week high remains $7.95, putting it -22.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $45.06B, with average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the latest session, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.74 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.53%, and -9.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.16%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.51, implying an increase of 31.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.39 and $12.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMFG has been trading -94.14% off suggested target high and -13.87% from its likely low.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares are -6.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 18.42% against 28.90%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -4.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -26.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.90% annually.

SMFG Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 5.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s Major holders

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.84% of the shares at 1.84% float percentage. In total, 1.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lazard Asset Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.97 million shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 10.84 million shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $74.66 million.

We also have Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd holds roughly 0.73 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.99 million.