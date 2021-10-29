Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Have Declined -27.04% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares stood at 4.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $166.20, to imply a decrease of -2.11% or -$3.59 in intraday trading. The BABA share’s 52-week high remains $315.58, putting it -89.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $138.43. The company has a valuation of $460.79B, with an average of 19.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 54 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BABA a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 41 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

After registering a -2.11% downside in the latest session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 178.28 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -2.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.30%, and 15.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.04%. Short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) saw shorts transact 44.52 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1516.82, implying an increase of 89.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $229.00 and $2171.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BABA has been trading -1206.35% off suggested target high and -37.79% from its likely low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alibaba Group Holding Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are -26.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.05% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.80% this quarter before falling -4.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $32.49 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.58 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -2.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.41% annually.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders hold 10.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.70% of the shares at 39.75% float percentage. In total, 35.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.86 million shares (or 3.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 50.95 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.55 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 23.81 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.04 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.6 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 5.99 billion.