After This Week’s 2.03% Gain In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC), We Just Learned Something New

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s traded shares stood at 5.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.74, to imply a decrease of -0.08% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BAC share’s 52-week high remains $48.42, putting it -1.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.12. The company has a valuation of $387.64B, with average of 46.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bank of America Corporation (BAC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BAC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.78.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the latest session, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.42 this Thursday, 10/28/21, dropping -0.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and 10.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.64%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.64, implying a decrease of -0.21% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $35.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAC has been trading -25.68% off suggested target high and 26.69% from its likely low.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bank of America Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares are 17.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.03% against 40.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.20% this quarter before falling -10.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $22.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $20.21 billion and $22.93 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.10% before jumping 1.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -32.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.37% annually.

BAC Dividends

Bank of America Corporation has its next earnings report out on January 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bank of America Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)’s Major holders

Bank of America Corporation insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.70% of the shares at 74.78% float percentage. In total, 74.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.01 billion shares (or 12.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 622.74 million shares, or about 7.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $25.68 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 217.81 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.98 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 156.59 million, or 1.86% of the shares, all valued at about 6.46 billion.