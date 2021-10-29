After Sinking 1.88% During Past Week, Is Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) Still A Buy?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s traded shares stood at 2.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.17, to imply an increase of 5.85% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The EBON share’s 52-week high remains $13.70, putting it -531.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.62. The company has a valuation of $302.09M, with an average of 5.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

After registering a 5.85% upside in the last session, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 5.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.88%, and 16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.25%. Short interest in Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) saw shorts transact 13.26 million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) estimates and forecasts

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ebang International Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

Ebang International Holdings Inc. insiders hold 7.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.93% of the shares at 13.91% float percentage. In total, 12.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Toroso Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.35 million shares, or about 0.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.73 million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 3.74 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 3.76 million.