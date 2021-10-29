Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Has Fallen -2.5% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares stood at 7.27 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $161.89, to imply an increase of 7.11% or $10.75 in intraday trading. The AFRM share’s 52-week high remains $165.94, putting it -2.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.50. The company has a valuation of $32.46B, with average of 12.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AFRM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

After registering a 7.11% upside in the last session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 165.94 this Thursday, 10/28/21, jumping 7.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.22%, and 43.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $132.73, implying a decrease of -21.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $175.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFRM has been trading -8.1% off suggested target high and 59.85% from its likely low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affirm Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are 129.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.50% against 20.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $233.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $297.27 million.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affirm Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.95% of the shares at 74.18% float percentage. In total, 71.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Spark Growth Management Partners, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $590.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 8.18 million shares, or about 5.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $578.49 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 5.15 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $362.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.53 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 107.91 million.