Why Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE: CAG) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s traded shares stood at 1.13 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.64, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CAG share’s 52-week high remains $39.09, putting it -19.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.25. The company has a valuation of $15.65B, with average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CAG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.52 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.20%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.94, implying an increase of 11.64% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAG has been trading -22.55% off suggested target high and -4.17% from its likely low.

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Conagra Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares are -11.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -6.44% against 0.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.00% this quarter before falling -17.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.52 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.25% annually.

CAG Dividends

Conagra Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Conagra Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.10, with the share yield ticking at 3.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG)’s Major holders

Conagra Brands Inc. insiders hold 0.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.25% of the shares at 86.59% float percentage. In total, 86.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57.23 million shares (or 11.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 55.4 million shares, or about 11.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $2.08 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 22.1 million shares. This is just over 4.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $819.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.38 million, or 3.83% of the shares, all valued at about 690.92 million.