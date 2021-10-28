Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s traded shares stood at 7.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.39, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The WVE share’s 52-week high remains $12.17, putting it -177.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.16. The company has a valuation of $225.47M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 373.76K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WVE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the last session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.62 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and -18.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.22%. Short interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw shorts transact 2.97 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.86, implying an increase of 55.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WVE has been trading -287.24% off suggested target high and -36.67% from its likely low.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wave Life Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares are -28.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.92% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.70% this quarter before jumping 8.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $10.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.45 million and $9.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 200.30% before jumping 103.90% in the following quarter.

WVE Dividends

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 4.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.70% of the shares at 81.72% float percentage. In total, 77.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 15.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.62 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 4.67 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.18 million.

We also have Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds roughly 3.84 million shares. This is just over 7.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 1.52% of the shares, all valued at about 4.67 million.