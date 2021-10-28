Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) On Wednesday â€“ Up 26.45% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)â€™s traded shares stood at 26.86 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $44.73, to imply a decrease of -2.80% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The UBER shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $64.05, putting it -43.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.90. The company has a valuation of $86.06B, with an average of 17.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 45 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give UBER a Sell rating. 4 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 36 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

After registering a -2.80% downside in the last session, Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.69 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -2.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.76%, and -2.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.29%. Short interest in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) saw shorts transact 75.66 million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.96, implying an increase of 33.2% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBER has been trading -83.32% off suggested target high and 23.99% from its likely low.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Uber Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares are -18.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 95.60% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.30% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $4.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 31 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.88 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.13 billion and $3.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.20% before jumping 54.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the companyâ€™s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 43.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 64.80% annually.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Uber Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)â€™s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.19% of the shares at 76.16% float percentage. In total, 75.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 129.12 million shares (or 6.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 125.63 million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $6.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 36.99 million shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.85 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.04 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 1.05 billion.