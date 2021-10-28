TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Drops -41.46% YTD: What’s Next?

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares stood at 1.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.90, to imply a decrease of -4.01% or -$1.29 in intraday trading. The TPIC share’s 52-week high remains $81.36, putting it -163.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.45. The company has a valuation of $1.19B, with average of 533.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TPIC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

After registering a -4.01% downside in the last session, TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.93 this Wednesday, 10/27/21, dropping -4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.75%, and -9.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.07, implying an increase of 31.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TPIC has been trading -81.23% off suggested target high and 22.33% from its likely low.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TPI Composites Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares are -44.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -161.11% against 26.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -96.50% this quarter before falling -321.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $492.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $426.54 million.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TPI Composites Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.84% of the shares at 105.08% float percentage. In total, 102.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.67 million shares (or 9.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $177.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 2.05 million shares, or about 5.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $99.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 29.89 million.